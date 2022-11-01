Wedbush lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -0.96% or -0.41 points to close at $42.45 with a heavy trading volume of 11720464 shares. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Loretta E. Reynolds Joins U.S. Bancorp Board of Directors.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board of directors elected Loretta E. Reynolds as a director of the company, effective immediately. She will serve on U.S. Bancorp’s Capital Planning and Risk Management Committees, as well as the Cybersecurity Oversight Subcommittee of the Risk Management Committee.

Reynolds, 57, retired as a 3-star lieutenant general after a distinguished 35-year career in the United States Marine Corps. She is the third woman to be promoted to lieutenant general (3-star) in the history of the United States Marine Corps. Prior to her retirement, she led and managed the Marine Corps’ global information portfolio spanning intelligence, information technology, networking, cyber, space and information in her role as deputy commandant for information. She previously served as acting commander of the Marine Corps Forces Space Command, and as commander of the Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command. She also served from 2015 to 2021 on the United States Marine Corps Corporate Board with responsibility for strategic oversight of a $50 billion budget and global strategy, capabilities and missions.

The daily chart for USB points out that the company has recorded -13.10% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, USB reached to a volume of 11720464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $51.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $56, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for USB shares from 66 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.19.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.51, while it was recorded at 42.36 for the last single week of trading, and 49.72 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 4.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $47,929 million, or 77.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 119,805,135, which is approximately -5.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,680,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.22 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

820 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 63,460,579 shares. Additionally, 699 investors decreased positions by around 53,845,763 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 1,011,766,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,129,072,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,641,900 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,613,703 shares during the same period.