Walmart Inc. [WMT] is -1.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $142.33 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that POPABLE AND WALMART JOIN FORCES TO HELP SMALL BUSINESS RETAILERS GET BACK ON THEIR FEET AFTER THE PANDEMIC.

Popable, a pop-up shop marketplace platform connecting brands and spaces for short-term retail leasing, and Walmart, the largest national retail department store, announced today that they have entered a strategic partnership that will allow small businesses to rent retail space in Walmart stores across the country for short-term leasing. Small businesses will have the opportunity to rent out pop-up space in designated Walmart stores without being committed to a long-term lease.

Walmart partners with tech start-up Popable to offer small businesses pop-up shop opportunities inside their stores.

Walmart Inc. stock is now -1.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMT Stock saw the intraday high of $143.07 and lowest of $141.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.77, which means current price is +21.37% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 7523500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $152.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $165, while UBS kept a Buy rating on WMT stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WMT shares from 175 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.16, while it was recorded at 141.36 for the last single week of trading, and 136.28 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $125,100 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,344,108, which is approximately 2.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,857,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.36 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.53 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,256 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 53,294,462 shares. Additionally, 1,218 investors decreased positions by around 50,869,870 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 774,781,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 878,945,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,893,837 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 4,351,402 shares during the same period.