Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $45.25 during the day while it closed the day at $44.79. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Black Business Investment Fund Inc. receives $2 million grant from Truist Foundation and Truist Charitable Fund to provide capital for small businesses across Central Florida.

The grant will help launch BBIF’s Revolving Loan Fund to support small business lending for BIPOC and underserved small businesses .

Truist Foundation and Truist Charitable Fund today announced a $2 million grant to Black Business Investment Fund Inc. (BBIF), a community development financial institution (CDFI) built to foster the creation and expansion of Black businesses by providing loans, education and training services. The grant will help create BBIF’s Revolving Loan Fund that will provide loan capital for small business lending, targeting BIPOC and underserved small businesses across Central Florida.

Truist Financial Corporation stock has also gained 4.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFC stock has declined by -9.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.48% and lost -23.50% year-on date.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $58.28 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 8684721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $51.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $52 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.89.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.53, while it was recorded at 44.42 for the last single week of trading, and 51.53 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.99. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 2.04%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,208 million, or 75.40% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,837,620, which is approximately 1.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,605,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in TFC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.77 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 10.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 727 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 71,420,708 shares. Additionally, 612 investors decreased positions by around 65,122,993 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 850,460,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 987,004,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,573,901 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 6,389,023 shares during the same period.