Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] is -30.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.22% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.22%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Bryan C. Hanson to Board of Directors.

Hanson Brings Extensive Healthcare and Technology Expertise to WBA Board As Company Continues to Accelerate Consumer-Centric Healthcare Strategy.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced the appointment of Bryan C. Hanson to the company’s board of directors. A proven leader with more than 30 years of leadership experience across healthcare, health innovation and emerging technologies, Hanson joins the board as a director, effective Oct. 27, 2022, and will also serve on two board committees – the compensation and leadership performance committee as well as the recently formed finance and technology committee.

Over the last 12 months, WBA stock dropped by -22.37%. The one-year Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.61. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.78 billion, with 864.50 million shares outstanding and 715.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, WBA stock reached a trading volume of 9703931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $56 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $55, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 60.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.30, while it was recorded at 35.96 for the last single week of trading, and 41.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.28%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,307 million, or 59.60% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,756,295, which is approximately 4.665% of the company’s market cap and around 17.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,272,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.84 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 0.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 630 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 28,944,680 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 26,834,860 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 445,769,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,549,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,034,617 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 3,164,406 shares during the same period.