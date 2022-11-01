Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] is -20.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] gained 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $11.81 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 6150528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $16.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

Trading performance analysis for VOD stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.19, while it was recorded at 11.64 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]

There are presently around $2,919 million, or 9.50% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,913,676, which is approximately -13.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,186,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.59 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $210.28 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 5.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

251 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 30,031,702 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 26,194,552 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 190,907,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,133,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,185,251 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 9,457,696 shares during the same period.