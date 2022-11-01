United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.93 at the close of the session, down -1.50%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that UMC Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

3Q22 operating income doubles YoY; 22/28 revenue contribution reaches 25%.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock is now -45.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UMC Stock saw the intraday high of $6.00 and lowest of $5.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.89, which means current price is +10.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 9683609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UMC shares from 8.40 to 7.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has UMC stock performed recently?

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

Insider trade positions for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

97 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 22,485,871 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 20,611,424 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 86,535,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,633,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,230 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,324,215 shares during the same period.