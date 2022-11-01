Truist slashes price target on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] – find out why.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] closed the trading session at $34.97. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Rivian Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that at 5:00pm ET after market close on November 9 (11.09.2022) the company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Rivian will host an audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the performance and outlook for the business. The live webcast will be available here, and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com/investors following the webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.27 percent and weekly performance of 11.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.06M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 23285419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $51.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $75 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.28.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.58. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.96, while it was recorded at 34.58 for the last single week of trading, and 38.92 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

There are presently around $19,983 million, or 64.20% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 141,564,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.57 billion in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 44.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

353 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 58,844,517 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 65,894,167 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 446,681,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,420,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,558,447 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 9,041,235 shares during the same period.