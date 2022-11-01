The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $72.10 per share: What’s Next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] closed the trading session at $72.10 on 10/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.975, while the highest price level was $73.01. The company report on September 19, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.03 percent and weekly performance of 4.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 5886176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $77.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $67 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.22. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.21 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.99, while it was recorded at 71.58 for the last single week of trading, and 63.29 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 10.91%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77,203 million, or 94.00% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 102,541,948, which is approximately 20.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,761,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.47 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.48 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 0.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 756 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 68,261,522 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 59,513,117 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 943,008,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,070,783,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,652,701 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,563,784 shares during the same period.