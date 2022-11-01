The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell -36.15% so far this year. What now?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.27 at the close of the session, up 0.18%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Gap Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 17.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results by press release on November 17, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to review its third quarter results on Thursday, November 17, 2022, beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Gap Inc. stock is now -36.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPS Stock saw the intraday high of $11.47 and lowest of $11.175 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.65, which means current price is +44.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 9090075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $9.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on GPS stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPS shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 37.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.61, while it was recorded at 11.01 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -9.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $2,442 million, or 60.50% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,608,626, which is approximately 0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,777,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.97 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $227.07 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 8.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 41,080,382 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 35,668,320 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 139,928,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,677,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,708,171 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,879,904 shares during the same period.