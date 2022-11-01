Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $10

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.69%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Clinics Across Florida, New Jersey & California Advancing Mental Health in Underserved Communities – Awarded Funding from Teva Pharmaceuticals, Direct Relief and NAFC.

Community Routes: Access to Mental Healthcare, a partnership between Direct Relief, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, provides awards to support clinics expanding access to mental health services across three states.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and Direct Relief announced today – as part of a two-year, $2 million commitment – the awarding of $825,000 in grant funding for 11 free and charitable clinics addressing mental health across Florida, New Jersey and California.

Over the last 12 months, TEVA stock rose by 2.06%. The one-year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.72. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.97 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, TEVA stock reached a trading volume of 7084118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.69. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.31. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of $35,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 2.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,581 million, or 45.10% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 93,166,283, which is approximately -29.508% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,077,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.25 million in TEVA stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $214.49 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 55,129,053 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 65,987,230 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 392,419,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,535,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,291,811 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 757,601 shares during the same period.