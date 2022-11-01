Tenneco Inc. [TEN] Revenue clocked in at $18.04 billion, up 73.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] gained 2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $19.65 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2022 that MOOG® Releases Over 70 New Part Numbers in the Third Quarter 2022 and Introduces Enhancements to Existing Product Lines.

Expanded product lines now available for MOOG ball joints, control arms, tie rods and others.

MOOG®, the industry-leading steering and suspension brand from Tenneco Inc.’s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV group, recently announced 79 new part numbers for its ball joints, control arms, tie rods and more during the third quarter 2022, bringing the total number of new parts available this year to 148.

Tenneco Inc. represents 83.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.59 billion with the latest information. TEN stock price has been found in the range of $19.40 to $19.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, TEN reached a trading volume of 10732619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenneco Inc. [TEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for TEN stock

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, TEN shares gained by 13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.59 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.59, while it was recorded at 18.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.03 for the last 200 days.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.74 and a Gross Margin at +9.96. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.19.

Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

There are presently around $1,361 million, or 83.80% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,683,344, which is approximately 6.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,803,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.03 million in TEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $110.22 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly 18.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenneco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 14,345,184 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 13,252,902 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 41,687,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,285,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,174,984 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,788,773 shares during the same period.