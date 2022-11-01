Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] Revenue clocked in at $5.36 billion, down -15.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.24 during the day while it closed the day at $17.00. The company report on October 28, 2022 that TDS and UScellular to release third quarter operating results and host conference call on November 4, 2022.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on November 3, 2022 after market close.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock has also gained 7.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDS stock has inclined by 7.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.91% and lost -15.63% year-on date.

The market cap for TDS stock reached $1.87 billion, with 115.00 million shares outstanding and 99.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 935.77K shares, TDS reached a trading volume of 5855629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on TDS stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TDS shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDS in the course of the last twelve months was 187.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TDS stock trade performance evaluation

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, TDS shares gained by 22.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.67 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.54, while it was recorded at 16.49 for the last single week of trading, and 17.29 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.35 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,614 million, or 95.40% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,569,723, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 16,514,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.75 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $199.06 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 0.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 6,361,410 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 8,347,553 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 80,228,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,937,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,689 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,469,039 shares during the same period.