Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Stock trading around $30.44 per share: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.18%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Teck and Ocean Regenerative Collaborate to Use Seaweed to Grow Trees.

“This unique research project supports Teck’s efforts to become nature positive and contribute to tackling the global challenges of nature loss and climate change,” said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. “We’re looking forward to working with Ocean Regenerative to advance this innovative initiative using seaweed to accelerate reclamation and carbon sequestration.”.

Over the last 12 months, TECK stock rose by 10.13%. The one-year Teck Resources Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.01. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.11 billion, with 522.40 million shares outstanding and 509.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, TECK stock reached a trading volume of 6116223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $55.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TECK shares from 41 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.18. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.87, while it was recorded at 33.14 for the last single week of trading, and 35.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,882 million, or 73.50% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,051,940, which is approximately 0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,142,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.13 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $465.89 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 3.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 51,494,118 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 42,321,123 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 197,964,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,779,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,309,817 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,515,679 shares during the same period.