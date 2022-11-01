TechnipFMC plc [FTI] is 78.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] closed the trading session at $10.59 on 10/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.095, while the highest price level was $10.82. The company report on October 26, 2022 that TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Subsea inbound of $1.4 billion supports full-year outlook for orders to approach $7 billion.

Surface Technologies inbound of $449 million driven by Middle East; book-to-bill of 1.4.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 78.89 percent and weekly performance of -0.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.07M shares, FTI reached to a volume of 9855639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $12.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 167.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 25.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.16, while it was recorded at 10.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,410 million, or 99.20% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 64,762,957, which is approximately 7.1% of the company’s market cap and around 1.31% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,221,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.89 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $278.49 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly -3.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 67,075,073 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 60,497,869 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 288,842,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,415,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,694,896 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 10,354,660 shares during the same period.