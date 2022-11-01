SNDL Inc. [SNDL] stock Upgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $5

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] closed the trading session at $2.46 on 10/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.25, while the highest price level was $2.56. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Cannabis Industry Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.46 percent and weekly performance of 16.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, SNDL reached to a volume of 7407977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

SNDL stock trade performance evaluation

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.04. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.89 and a Gross Margin at -31.40. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04.

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $171 million, or 8.30% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 63,148,157, which is approximately 714.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,648,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.84 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly -75.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SNDL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 57,175,305 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 7,375,693 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 4,960,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,511,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 535,920 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 606,409 shares during the same period.