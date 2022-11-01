Sientra Inc. [SIEN] Revenue clocked in at $85.20 million, down -92.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] price surged by 31.11 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Sientra to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022.

The dial-in numbers are 1-866-374-5140 for domestic callers. The conference ID is 57765123#. The webcast link is the following: Sientra Q3′ 2022 Earnings Call Webcast Registration Link.

A sum of 12532425 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. Sientra Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3168 and dropped to a low of $0.21 until finishing in the latest session at $0.27.

The one-year SIEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.56. The average equity rating for SIEN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sientra Inc. [SIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $2.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Sientra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sientra Inc. stock. On August 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SIEN shares from 16 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

SIEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, SIEN shares dropped by -57.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5827, while it was recorded at 0.2367 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4342 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sientra Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sientra Inc. [SIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.54 and a Gross Margin at +54.95. Sientra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.90.

Sientra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SIEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc. go to 20.00%.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 62.20% of SIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,536,802, which is approximately 4.198% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,106,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in SIEN stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $0.75 million in SIEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sientra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN] by around 4,130,231 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 12,584,195 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,503,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,218,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 510,023 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,878,441 shares during the same period.