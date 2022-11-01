Quotient Limited [QTNT] Stock trading around $0.08 per share: What’s Next?

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -37.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -39.53%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Quotient Limited Announces Intent to Effect Reverse Stock Split.

Quotient Limited (Nasdaq: QTNT) (the “Company”), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that it will effect a one-for-40 reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its ordinary shares, nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) that will become effective on November 2, 2022 at 5:01 p.m. Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on November 3, 2022 on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol “QTNT.”.

The Reverse Stock Split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq. The new CUSIP number for the Ordinary Shares following the Reverse Stock Split will be G73268149.

Over the last 12 months, QTNT stock dropped by -96.81%. The one-year Quotient Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.43. The average equity rating for QTNT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.93 million, with 135.80 million shares outstanding and 104.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, QTNT stock reached a trading volume of 18531912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quotient Limited [QTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTNT shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2017, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while UBS kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

QTNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Quotient Limited [QTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.53. With this latest performance, QTNT shares dropped by -46.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.60 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1663, while it was recorded at 0.1205 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6164 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quotient Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -269.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -324.89.

Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Quotient Limited [QTNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 67.00% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,200,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, holding 13,376,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in QTNT stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $0.76 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 26,633,258 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 19,539,062 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 37,248,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,420,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,711,221 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,335,609 shares during the same period.