Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Is Currently 0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.06 during the day while it closed the day at $11.97. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings & Quarterly Earnings Timing for 2023.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release third-quarter 2022 earnings after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock has also gained 1.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAA stock has inclined by 10.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.21% and gained 28.16% year-on date.

The market cap for PAA stock reached $8.51 billion, with 702.00 million shares outstanding and 451.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 6149257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $14.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 14.52%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,501 million, or 42.40% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 58,117,530, which is approximately -0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 23,536,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.74 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $247.75 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -7.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 14,871,032 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 37,413,538 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 240,213,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,497,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,165,049 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,541,194 shares during the same period.