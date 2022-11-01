Paramount Global [PARA] fell -36.98% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] closed the trading session at $19.02 on 10/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.39, while the highest price level was $19.045. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon Announce Launch of Global Ocean Conservation and Sustainability Initiative SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change.

Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon today announced the launch of SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change, a brand-new global ocean conservation and sustainability initiative. Through partnerships with several non-profit organizations, SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change aims to help remove and divert five million pounds of ocean plastic over the next four years by funding cleanup projects. At the same time, Paramount Consumer Products will work with current SpongeBob SquarePants consumer products partners to drive more sustainable practices and reduce single-use plastic in products, and curate partnerships with new brands to create innovative product lines. Additionally, the initiative will engage millions of SpongeBob fans around the world with on-the-ground events and educational resources that connect them with ways to become a part of the movement and take action in their own communities.

“Since its debut almost 25-years ago, SpongeBob SquarePants has become globally beloved for its contagious optimism and irreverent humor, but at its core the series has always had an intrinsic connection to the sea leading us to launch SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change to help protect the home of the very creatures that inspired Bikini Bottom,” said Veronica Hart, Executive Vice President, Global Franchise Planning, Paramount Consumer Products. “With this initiative not only are we funding change but reinventing how we do business by creating a connected global effort around sustainability, while also being afforded the opportunity to honor the legacy of the incomparable Stephen Hillenburg, Marine Biologist and SpongeBob SquarePants creator, who was so deeply committed to preserving our oceans and marine life.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.98 percent and weekly performance of -1.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.03M shares, PARA reached to a volume of 8903566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $25.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. On July 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 37 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36.

PARA stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.26, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 28.24 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paramount Global [PARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -7.86%.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,114 million, or 80.00% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 78,421,645, which is approximately 13.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,300,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $854.4 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 41,340,443 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 40,731,357 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 397,094,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,166,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,331,607 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 6,008,208 shares during the same period.