Oppenheimer lifts Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $18.97 during the day while it closed the day at $18.88. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Diana M. Laing Appointed to Board of Directors of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Ms. Laing is a seasoned corporate finance executive with a career focused in real estate investment and operating companies. She brings more than 35 years of experience as a chief financial officer and public company executive to the Board of Directors. She most recently served as interim chief financial officer for Alexander and Baldwin, a real estate investment trust and one of Hawaii’s leading owners and operators of grocery-anchored strip retail centers. Prior to Alexander and Baldwin, she held the role of chief financial officer for numerous real estate- focused companies including American Homes 4 Rent, Thomas Properties Group, Inc., New Pacific Realty Corporation and Arden Realty.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock has also gained 5.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HST stock has inclined by 9.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.21% and gained 8.57% year-on date.

The market cap for HST stock reached $13.40 billion, with 714.80 million shares outstanding and 706.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 9075926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $21.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on HST stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HST shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 15.03.

HST stock trade performance evaluation

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.26 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.39, while it was recorded at 18.43 for the last single week of trading, and 18.10 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.74 and a Gross Margin at -2.32. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,768 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,652,826, which is approximately -0.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,357,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $989.55 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -13.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 84,941,349 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 67,530,759 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 576,764,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 729,236,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,985,004 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,046,184 shares during the same period.