NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Stock trading around $22.53 per share: What’s Next?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.53 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that NortonLifeLock Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month With a Dynamic Learning Program.

NortonLifeLock

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 5738412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 23.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.73, while it was recorded at 22.27 for the last single week of trading, and 24.59 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 10.50%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $12,337 million, or 84.80% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,417,772, which is approximately 1.689% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,584,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $582.56 million in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -4.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

298 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 62,403,135 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 89,081,140 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 396,087,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 547,571,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,478,805 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,071,508 shares during the same period.