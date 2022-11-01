Nomura slashes price target on Stellantis N.V. [STLA] – find out why.

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Direct Connection Announces Most Powerful Lineup of Supercharged Hellephant and Turbocharged HurriCrate Engines.

Dodge brand’s growing Direct Connection performance parts lineup announces two new series of crate engines for street and strip: the Hellephant and HurriCrate series of engines.

Hellephant and HurriCrate engines, as well as additional Direct Connection products, will be on display in the Dodge brand exhibit at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nov. 1-4.

A sum of 6216016 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.18M shares. Stellantis N.V. shares reached a high of $13.56 and dropped to a low of $13.36 until finishing in the latest session at $13.52.

The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 13.54 for the last single week of trading, and 14.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.07. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $46,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,921 million, or 45.82% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.13% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 91,300,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in STLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.08 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly -5.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 79,330,521 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 75,655,382 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 874,671,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,657,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,629,217 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,730,691 shares during the same period.