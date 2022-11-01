NIKE Inc. [NKE] moved down -1.23: Why It’s Important

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -1.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $92.68. The company report on September 29, 2022 that NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2023 financial results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2022.

First quarter reported revenues were $12.7 billion, up 4 percent compared to the prior year and up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis*.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6385033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NIKE Inc. stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for NKE stock reached $139.92 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.24M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 6385033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIKE Inc. [NKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $110.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $156 to $141, while UBS kept a Buy rating on NKE stock. On September 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKE shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 81.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has NKE stock performed recently?

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 11.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.13, while it was recorded at 92.23 for the last single week of trading, and 116.98 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for NIKE Inc. [NKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 6.50%.

Insider trade positions for NIKE Inc. [NKE]

There are presently around $94,488 million, or 83.10% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,630,476, which is approximately 0.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,813,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.32 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.06 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -3.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,077 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 52,772,118 shares. Additionally, 1,061 investors decreased positions by around 52,551,547 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 914,182,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,019,506,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,466,098 shares, while 197 institutional investors sold positions of 6,138,769 shares during the same period.