Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $325

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] gained 4.02% or 9.12 points to close at $235.87 with a heavy trading volume of 40575199 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website.

It opened the trading session at $226.24, the shares rose to $236.60 and dropped to $226.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MSFT points out that the company has recorded -15.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.47M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 40575199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $306.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $285, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Hold rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 8.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.01, while it was recorded at 238.37 for the last single week of trading, and 272.85 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 13.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,236,623 million, or 71.90% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 628,109,007, which is approximately 1.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 522,551,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.25 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $69.24 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -2.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

2,169 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 149,069,970 shares. Additionally, 2,070 investors decreased positions by around 127,507,890 shares, while 346 investors held positions by with 4,966,238,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,242,816,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,022,770 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 6,391,102 shares during the same period.