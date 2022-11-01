Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Is Currently 3.92 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] price surged by 3.92 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Meta Materials Schedules Q3 2022 Results and Corporate Update Webcast.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance smart materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company will report Q3 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9th, after the market close, followed by a webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:00 AM EDT.

A sum of 7689493 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.27M shares. Meta Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $1.13 and dropped to a low of $1.02 until finishing in the latest session at $1.06.

The one-year MMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.67. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.48. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 63.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8176, while it was recorded at 1.0141 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3009 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54 million, or 14.20% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,816,209, which is approximately -46.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,488,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.82 million in MMAT stocks shares; and EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $4.63 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 18,966,591 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 30,910,120 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 1,206,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,083,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,657,082 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,603 shares during the same period.