Medtronic plc [MDT] Revenue clocked in at $31.07 billion, down -15.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] gained 0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $87.34 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Medtronic Podcast: Why We Need To Stop Ignoring the Equivalent of 747s Crashing Daily and Expand Lung Cancer Screening.

This episode shines a light on lung cancer, a deadly killer that isn’t getting the attention it deserves. Dr. William Mayfield, WellStar Health System medical director, and former chief surgical officer says lung cancer kills thousands of people every day – more than most other cancers combined – but isn’t screened for as aggressively. Drawing motivation from a personal loss to lung cancer, Emily Elswick, vice president in the Office of the CEO and former vice president and general manager of Lung Health and Visualization, says we currently have the tools necessary to expand screening, but we need to find the will.

Medtronic plc represents 1.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $114.42 billion with the latest information. MDT stock price has been found in the range of $86.36 to $87.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 6531365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $105.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on MDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 50.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MDT stock

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.89, while it was recorded at 85.92 for the last single week of trading, and 96.91 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.55 and a Gross Margin at +62.88. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 12.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $93,673 million, or 83.30% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,804,999, which is approximately 1.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,378,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.64 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.07 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly -0.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 960 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 57,066,180 shares. Additionally, 951 investors decreased positions by around 57,965,193 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 957,477,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,072,509,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,443,618 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 6,394,665 shares during the same period.