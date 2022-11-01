Market cap of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] reaches 3.51B – now what?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.95 during the day while it closed the day at $12.70. The company report on October 31, 2022 that GOODYEAR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today reported results for the third quarter of 2022 in an Investor Letter published to its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

The Company will host an investor call on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. EDT that will focus on questions and answers. Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Christina L. Zamarro, vice president, finance and treasurer.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock has also gained 8.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GT stock has inclined by 1.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.15% and lost -40.43% year-on date.

The market cap for GT stock reached $3.51 billion, with 284.00 million shares outstanding and 281.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 7077194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $15.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $15 to $15.30. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

GT stock trade performance evaluation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 25.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.40, while it was recorded at 12.30 for the last single week of trading, and 13.66 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.11. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,934 million, or 82.50% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,214,145, which is approximately -1.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,148,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.49 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $262.78 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -1.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 18,339,825 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 25,135,349 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 187,548,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,023,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,067,489 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 9,191,412 shares during the same period.