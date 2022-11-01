Market cap of Sunrun Inc. [RUN] reaches 4.81B – now what?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price surged by 2.79 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Sunrun Opens Peoria Branch, Brings Green Career Opportunities and Solar Energy to Central Illinois.

Local leaders attend ribbon cutting to celebrate solar expansion in Illinois.

A sum of 7805369 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.84M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $22.71 and dropped to a low of $21.39 until finishing in the latest session at $22.51.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.97. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $46.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RUN shares from 35 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.67. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.32, while it was recorded at 21.87 for the last single week of trading, and 27.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

RUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,354 million, or 94.30% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,471,174, which is approximately 2.795% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,155,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.67 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $292.06 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 21.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 19,823,324 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 22,709,981 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 150,890,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,424,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,379,817 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,182,106 shares during the same period.