Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 4.64M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] jumped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, up 2.86%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Siyata Mobile Welcomes Telecom Industry Veteran Dan Leech to its Sales Team.

New hire will immediately fill sales gap created by unprecedented demand for SD7 across multiple verticals.

Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is now -96.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYTA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1348 and lowest of $0.1168 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.20, which means current price is +13.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 7924837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has SYTA stock performed recently?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -56.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.78 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3982, while it was recorded at 0.1365 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9376 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.10% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.68% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 33,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 31,238 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 80,977 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 636,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 748,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,376 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,008 shares during the same period.