Market cap of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] reaches 20.68B – now what?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] slipped around -0.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $30.16 at the close of the session, down -1.18%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of 9 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov. 16, 2022.

“This is the sixth increase to our base dividend in the last seven quarters, representing a 200% increase since the beginning of 2021, consistent with our commitment to pay a competitive and sustainable base dividend,” said Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman. “This latest 13% increase is entirely funded through the year-to-date share count reduction from our stock buyback program, demonstrating the synergies that exist between share repurchases and our quarterly base dividend.”.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock is now 83.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRO Stock saw the intraday high of $31.17 and lowest of $29.5101 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.24, which means current price is +83.88% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.97M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 10926226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $32.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $31 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 32.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.54 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.30, while it was recorded at 30.00 for the last single week of trading, and 24.63 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 18.23%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $16,136 million, or 78.90% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,121,814, which is approximately -4.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,535,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.43 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

338 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 53,653,581 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 96,149,072 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 385,201,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 535,004,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,581,897 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 7,250,225 shares during the same period.