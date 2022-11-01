Market cap of EQT Corporation [EQT] reaches 15.63B – now what?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] gained 8.17% on the last trading session, reaching $41.84 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that EQT Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter 2022.

EQT Corporation represents 369.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.63 billion with the latest information. EQT stock price has been found in the range of $39.78 to $42.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 10663598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $62.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $50 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $74, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for EQT stock

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.29, while it was recorded at 39.65 for the last single week of trading, and 37.57 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $15,154 million, or 98.40% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,361,123, which is approximately -3.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,745,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $987.48 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -5.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 62,981,675 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 48,765,005 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 250,452,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,198,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,161,558 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,808,668 shares during the same period.