Market cap of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] reaches 55.62B – now what?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] closed the trading session at $25.25 on 10/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.70, while the highest price level was $25.39. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the third quarter of 2022 of $0.475 per unit, or $1.90 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution will be paid Monday, November 14, 2022, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Monday, October 31, 2022. This distribution represents a 5.6 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the third quarter of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.98 percent and weekly performance of 1.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 5775192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.45, while it was recorded at 25.11 for the last single week of trading, and 25.51 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,882 million, or 27.60% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 57,563,316, which is approximately -0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 32.55% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $932.92 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $658.9 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 4.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

522 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 22,356,369 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 29,812,128 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 537,219,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,388,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,698,570 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,940,900 shares during the same period.