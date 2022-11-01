Market Analysts see The Boeing Company [BA] gaining to $98. Time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.32%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that International Airlines Group (IAG) Shareholders Approve Boeing 737 Order.

International Airlines Group (IAG) has announced that its shareholders approved an agreement with Boeing [NYSE:BA] to order a total of 50 737-8-200s and 737-10s, plus 100 options.

Boeing and IAG announced the agreement that was subject to shareholder approval in May 2022. The firm order for 50 737s will be reflected on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website in November.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock dropped by -31.16%. The one-year The Boeing Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.98.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.52 billion, with 596.30 million shares outstanding and 593.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 6182741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BA stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 219 to 209.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.51, while it was recorded at 141.31 for the last single week of trading, and 161.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,487 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,678,806, which is approximately 2.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,529,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.35 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.66 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 3.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 827 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 31,687,750 shares. Additionally, 1,010 investors decreased positions by around 13,991,291 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 294,554,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,233,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,958,010 shares, while 259 institutional investors sold positions of 3,045,048 shares during the same period.