Market Analysts see iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.02. The company report on October 27, 2022 that iQIYI Holds Second “iQIYI HACK DAY,” Demonstrating Commitment to Tech-empowered Entertainment.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, held its second iQIYI Hack Day competition from Sep.5 to Oct. 22, cementing iQIYI’s commitment of tech-empowered entertainment. Themed “Launching the Future of Entertainment,” this year’s iQIYI Hack Day concluded just ahead of China’s Programmers’ Day on Oct. 24.

Creating a platform to champion tech-enabled innovation and application .

iQIYI Inc. stock has also gained 0.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQ stock has declined by -46.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.26% and lost -55.70% year-on date.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $1.63 billion, with 867.80 million shares outstanding and 387.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.91M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 6134869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $5.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Macquarie analysts kept a Underperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.86 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 9.69%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $458 million, or 61.10% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,533,059, which is approximately 0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 20,207,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.82 million in IQ stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $31.14 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -60.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 44,395,319 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 44,757,877 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 137,566,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,719,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,818,122 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,969,300 shares during the same period.