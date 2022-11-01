Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] falling to $100. Time to buy?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results; Provides Initial 2023 Outlook.

Fourth quarter net sales were $5.4 billion, up 8 percent from the year prior; underlying sales1 were up 12 percent.

Full year net sales were $19.6 billion, up 8 percent from the year prior; underlying sales were up 9 percent.

The one-year EMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.29. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $98.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 64.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 18.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.86, while it was recorded at 85.93 for the last single week of trading, and 87.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.19. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.21%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,177 million, or 76.80% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,473,695, which is approximately -3.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,665,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.2 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -5.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 755 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 25,866,924 shares. Additionally, 872 investors decreased positions by around 46,131,650 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 368,848,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,847,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,454,044 shares, while 185 institutional investors sold positions of 8,021,630 shares during the same period.