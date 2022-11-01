JP Morgan lifts V.F. Corporation [VFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] price surged by 3.10 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on October 26, 2022 that VF Corporation Reports Balanced Performance in Second Quarter and Revises Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) today announced financial results for its second quarter (Q2’FY23) ended October 1, 2022.

A sum of 8969244 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.60M shares. V.F. Corporation shares reached a high of $28.355 and dropped to a low of $26.921 until finishing in the latest session at $28.27.

The one-year VFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.98. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $34.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $52 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $58, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 71 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.65 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.55, while it was recorded at 28.08 for the last single week of trading, and 48.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 0.75%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,794 million, or 90.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,454,084, which is approximately -0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,143,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $982.93 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 25.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 30,111,616 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 17,838,273 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 333,857,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,807,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,611,652 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 2,422,664 shares during the same period.