Jefferies slashes price target on ConocoPhillips [COP] – find out why.

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] traded at a low on 10/31/22, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $126.09. The company report on September 22, 2022 that ConocoPhillips to Hold Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Nov. 3.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Nov. 3.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7116249 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ConocoPhillips stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for COP stock reached $159.85 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 7116249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $129.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $134 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on COP stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COP shares from 135 to 134.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 23.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.77, while it was recorded at 126.08 for the last single week of trading, and 101.41 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 26.71%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $130,456 million, or 81.90% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,796,750, which is approximately 1.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,892,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.85 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.02 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -3.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 899 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 56,507,519 shares. Additionally, 882 investors decreased positions by around 54,130,386 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 923,992,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,034,630,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,353,847 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,557,977 shares during the same period.