Jefferies lifts Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] gained 2.02% on the last trading session, reaching $34.39 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Suncor Energy to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – October 27, 2022) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its third quarter financial results on November 2, 2022 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the third quarter will be held on November 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Alister Cowan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Troy Little, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Suncor Energy Inc. represents 1.41 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.42 billion with the latest information. SU stock price has been found in the range of $33.22 to $34.6971.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 6378211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $40.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SU stock

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 22.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.69, while it was recorded at 33.83 for the last single week of trading, and 32.79 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.05. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 24.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $27,398 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 69,173,515, which is approximately -2.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,473,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.43 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -1.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 59,777,010 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 59,387,737 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 677,524,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 796,689,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,095,200 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 14,850,594 shares during the same period.