Jefferies lifts Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] gained 1.10% or 0.22 points to close at $20.20 with a heavy trading volume of 10150479 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Cenovus to hold third-quarter conference call and webcast November 2.

It opened the trading session at $19.69, the shares rose to $20.64 and dropped to $19.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVE points out that the company has recorded 9.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.27M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 10150479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CVE stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 31.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.06, while it was recorded at 19.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.86 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $21,322 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 122,515,077, which is approximately 330.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 109,455,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.21 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -9.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 198,425,661 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 205,583,707 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 651,527,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,055,537,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,302,475 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 42,254,232 shares during the same period.