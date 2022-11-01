Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is 77.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] price surged by 3.85 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Third Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast.

Interested parties may register for the conference call by clicking on this link. Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate and each individual party must register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the “Call Me” function on the platform.

A sum of 7338563 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.08M shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.39 and dropped to a low of $1.27 until finishing in the latest session at $1.35.

The one-year GTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.05. The average equity rating for GTE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3160, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3744 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 14.30%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $157 million, or 27.73% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 20,948,409, which is approximately -14.08% of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,498,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.62 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $12.02 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 7.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 31,830,191 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 14,316,686 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 70,238,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,385,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,706,607 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,154,389 shares during the same period.