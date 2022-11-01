Gevo Inc. [GEVO] moved up 3.21: Why It’s Important

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.64%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Qatar Airways Enters into New Fuel Sales Agreement with Gevo for 5 Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Per Year Over Five Years.

Qatar is a member of oneworld® Alliance, and this agreement falls within the purview of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that oneworld Alliance members and Gevo signed in March 2022, laying the groundwork for the associated world-class airlines in the alliance to purchase up to 200 million gallons of SAF per year from Gevo’s future commercial operations. The agreement with Qatar will further enhance Gevo’s global footprint for its sustainable fuel products and also supports Gevo’s efforts in pursuit of its stated goal of producing and commercializing a billion gallons of SAF by 2030.

Over the last 12 months, GEVO stock dropped by -68.88%. The one-year Gevo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.49. The average equity rating for GEVO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $531.54 million, with 235.17 million shares outstanding and 227.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.24M shares, GEVO stock reached a trading volume of 6243487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1063.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

GEVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.64. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gevo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6240.79 and a Gross Margin at -1702.39. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8326.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.46.

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.90.

GEVO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $262 million, or 54.60% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 35,309,857, which is approximately 48.169% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,501,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.38 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.79 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 2.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 42,538,103 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,217,199 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 69,649,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,404,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,679,612 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,695,642 shares during the same period.