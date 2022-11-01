For Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], Analyst sees a drop to $9. What next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] jumped around 0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.01 at the close of the session, up 2.56%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is now -77.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTON Stock saw the intraday high of $8.0593 and lowest of $7.585 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.95, which means current price is +20.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.39M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 15475646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $16.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PTON shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 16.54 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.88 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -238.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.09.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $2,125 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,787,453, which is approximately 9.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,265,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.39 million in PTON stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $201.2 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly -8.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 40,845,640 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 41,242,436 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 183,244,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,332,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,115,880 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 17,201,607 shares during the same period.