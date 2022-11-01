For NOV Inc. [NOV], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.80% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.59%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that NOV Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings.

Revenue of $1.89 billion, up 9% sequentially and 41% year-over-year.

Operating Profit of $55 million, down $13 million sequentially and up $98 million year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, NOV stock rose by 59.77%. The one-year NOV Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.8. The average equity rating for NOV stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.22 billion, with 392.80 million shares outstanding and 390.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, NOV stock reached a trading volume of 6931052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $22.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. On July 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NOV shares from 10 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

NOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NOV Inc. [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 38.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.66 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.17, while it was recorded at 22.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NOV Inc. Fundamentals:

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

NOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 41.00%.

NOV Inc. [NOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,596 million, or 100.00% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,576,215, which is approximately 1.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 36,845,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $825.35 million in NOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $820.51 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 0.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 27,489,054 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 27,572,636 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 328,675,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,737,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,481,311 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,533,976 shares during the same period.