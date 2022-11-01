For Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GETY] gained 34.65% on the last trading session, reaching $6.80 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2022 that iStock: Three Tips to Help SMBs Future-Proof Marketing In A Time Of Recession.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. represents 394.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.51 billion with the latest information. GETY stock price has been found in the range of $5.05 to $7.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 764.85K shares, GETY reached a trading volume of 10594683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GETY shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GETY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.25, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on GETY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getty Images Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GETY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for GETY stock

Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.87. With this latest performance, GETY shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GETY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33.

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]

There are presently around $510 million, or 60.80% of GETY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GETY stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 7,954,160, which is approximately 98.834% of the company’s market cap and around 68.40% of the total institutional ownership; TACONIC CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, holding 3,733,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.39 million in GETY stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $22.55 million in GETY stock with ownership of nearly 6.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Getty Images Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Getty Images Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GETY] by around 16,910,426 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 18,745,791 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 39,317,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,973,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GETY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,687,145 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 9,750,681 shares during the same period.