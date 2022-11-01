For Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], Analyst sees a rise to $79. What next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] slipped around -0.8 points on Monday, while shares priced at $73.84 at the close of the session, down -1.07%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Colgate Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Results.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL):.

Net sales increased 1.0%; Organic sales* increased 7.0% with growth in every division and all four categories.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock is now -13.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CL Stock saw the intraday high of $75.095 and lowest of $73.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.61, which means current price is +8.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 6176378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $77.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $71 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $92 to $80, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 99.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 97.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.62, while it was recorded at 73.58 for the last single week of trading, and 77.61 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 2.71%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $48,939 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,755,752, which is approximately 0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,898,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.79 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.64 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

684 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 46,609,169 shares. Additionally, 694 investors decreased positions by around 41,447,767 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 574,720,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 662,777,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,052,440 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,028,467 shares during the same period.