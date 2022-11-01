First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] is -97.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: FWBI] loss -2.65% or -0.03 points to close at $1.10 with a heavy trading volume of 12953086 shares. The company report on October 31, 2022 that First Wave BioPharma Engages Rho to Manage Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Enhanced Adrulipase Formulation.

Phase 2 clinical trial investigating adrulipase as a treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis expected to initiate prior to year-end 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.27, the shares rose to $1.29 and dropped to $1.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FWBI points out that the company has recorded -90.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 967.70K shares, FWBI reached to a volume of 12953086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWBI shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for FWBI stock

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.29. With this latest performance, FWBI shares dropped by -25.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.62 for First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1088, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 15.7512 for the last 200 days.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of FWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWBI stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,034, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in FWBI stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $3000.0 in FWBI stock with ownership of nearly 0.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Wave BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:FWBI] by around 8,315 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 19,114 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWBI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,743 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 18,210 shares during the same period.