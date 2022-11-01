First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Is Currently 0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] gained 0.53% or 0.13 points to close at $24.51 with a heavy trading volume of 9672601 shares. The company report on October 28, 2022 that First Horizon Receives 2022 MBA Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award.

First Horizon has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a 2022 Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award winner at its 2022 Annual Convention & Expo held Oct. 23-26 in Nashville, Tennessee. The annual awards recognize MBA members for their leadership efforts in DEI in three award categories: organizational DEI, market outreach strategies, and non-lender.

First Horizon was awarded the Market Outreach Strategies Award (Large Lender) which recognizes company initiatives specifically developed and designed to increase outreach, marketing, and products to attract customers from the industry’s fastest-growing market segments.

It opened the trading session at $24.35, the shares rose to $24.53 and dropped to $24.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FHN points out that the company has recorded 8.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 9672601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.08.

Trading performance analysis for FHN stock

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.76 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.36, while it was recorded at 24.35 for the last single week of trading, and 22.11 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.46. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $10,662 million, or 82.50% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,077,591, which is approximately 0.983% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,190,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $441.36 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 26.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 55,061,443 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 55,910,440 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 324,027,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,999,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,752,806 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 12,545,479 shares during the same period.