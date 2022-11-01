Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock Downgrade by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $90

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.25% , amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.40%. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Walmart Enables Pay with Points through FIS Premium Payback, Giving Their Customers More Ways to Save.

Key facts.

Walmart stores located in the U.S. will participate in the Premium Payback program, enabling millions of eligible cardholders to save money at checkout with a single prompt.

Over the last 12 months, FIS stock dropped by -25.06%. The one-year Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.86. The average equity rating for FIS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.37 billion, with 608.00 million shares outstanding and 602.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, FIS stock reached a trading volume of 6770223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $109.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $120 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $96 to $88, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on FIS stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FIS shares from 132 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.38, while it was recorded at 82.61 for the last single week of trading, and 95.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

FIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 12.33%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,178 million, or 92.90% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,709,532, which is approximately -3.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,220,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.86 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

534 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 44,650,510 shares. Additionally, 506 investors decreased positions by around 39,623,305 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 472,148,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 556,422,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,678,037 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 4,778,959 shares during the same period.