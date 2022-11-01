Embecta Corp. [EMBC] Revenue clocked in at $1.16 billion, down -34.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Embecta Corp. [NASDAQ: EMBC] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.92. The company report on August 18, 2022 that embecta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September.

Embecta Corp. (embecta) (Nasdaq: EMBC) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

The 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at the Encore Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, Mass.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6539886 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Embecta Corp. stands at 2.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for EMBC stock reached $1.80 billion, with 57.80 million shares outstanding and 57.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 443.43K shares, EMBC reached a trading volume of 6539886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Embecta Corp. [EMBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMBC shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Embecta Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Embecta Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on EMBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embecta Corp. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56.

How has EMBC stock performed recently?

Embecta Corp. [EMBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, EMBC shares gained by 7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Embecta Corp. [EMBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.46, while it was recorded at 30.93 for the last single week of trading.

Embecta Corp. [EMBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Embecta Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Embecta Corp. [EMBC]

There are presently around $1,691 million, or 96.50% of EMBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,155,601, which is approximately 121.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,772,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.4 million in EMBC stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $150.88 million in EMBC stock with ownership of nearly 1980.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Embecta Corp. [NASDAQ:EMBC] by around 28,674,874 shares. Additionally, 1,022 investors decreased positions by around 23,366,471 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 2,660,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,702,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMBC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,170,929 shares, while 735 institutional investors sold positions of 12,389,085 shares during the same period.