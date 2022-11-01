Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Revenue clocked in at $2.51 billion, down -56.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] closed the trading session at $1.43 on 10/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.40, while the highest price level was $1.59. The company report on October 7, 2022 that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) will release 2022 third quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 1-833-927-1758 (U.S. callers) and 1-929-526-1599 (international callers), and the access code for both is 913379. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website (www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the “Financials” section of the Company’s website after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.80 percent and weekly performance of -11.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CCO reached to a volume of 6241830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

CCO stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.73. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6056, while it was recorded at 1.5360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2064 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $663 million, or 99.60% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,348,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.13 million in CCO stocks shares; and ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $54.34 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 40,802,775 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 32,987,441 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 390,155,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 463,945,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,804,940 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 12,549,074 shares during the same period.